Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ruffs Dale man jailed on $200K bond after being charged with firing shots, ramming 2 cars

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 5 hours ago

A South Huntingdon man fired a shotgun at a man he suspected of stealing anxiety pills, then rammed his fleeing car with a sport utility vehicle Thursday, state police said.

Michael A. Hinerman, 43, of Ruffs Dale was arraigned Friday on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and one count each of attempted homicide, criminal use of a communication device, violation of the controlled substance act, possession of a counterfeit substance, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Charles Moore ordered Hinerman held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 bond.

Trooper Nathaniel Lieberum of Belle Vernon wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a 35-year-old North Huntingdon man arrived at Hinerman's residence to purchase prescription Xanax pills.

Lieberum said Hinerman took $100 from the victim and provided him with “fake Xanax” tablets, but the victim caught on.

Lieberum alleges the pair got into a fight, with Hinerman accusing the victim of breaking into his home a day earlier and taking pills and cash.

“At some point after the fight, Hinerman went into his residence and retrieved a shotgun ... and discharged the shotgun at least two times outside the residence toward (the victim),” Lieberum said.

The victim then fled on McCune Road in a 2000 Honda and Hinerman followed in a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, state police said. Police said Hinerman then repeatedly rammed the Honda with his Jeep, leaving the victim with an injury that required medical assistance.

As Hinerman returned to his residence, he spotted a black BMW on the road that he suspected was also involved in the drug purchase, and began ramming that vehicle with his Jeep, Lieberum alleges in court documents.

However, Lieberum said none of the three occupants in the BMW had any connection to the prior incident. One man inside the BMW suffered a minor injury, and “the car sustained $15,000 damage,” Lieberum said.

The first victim's vehicle sustained at least $4,000 damage.

When Lieberum arrived with an arrest warrant at Hinerman's residence early Friday, he reported that Hinerman admitted to the incident. Troopers confiscated a shotgun, ammunition, multiple marijuana plants, smoking devices and Xanax from inside the home, reports said.

Hinerman's hearing is scheduled June 13 before Moore.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me