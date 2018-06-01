Ruffs Dale man jailed on $200K bond after being charged with firing shots, ramming 2 cars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Huntingdon man fired a shotgun at a man he suspected of stealing anxiety pills, then rammed his fleeing car with a sport utility vehicle Thursday, state police said.

Michael A. Hinerman, 43, of Ruffs Dale was arraigned Friday on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and one count each of attempted homicide, criminal use of a communication device, violation of the controlled substance act, possession of a counterfeit substance, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Charles Moore ordered Hinerman held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 bond.

Trooper Nathaniel Lieberum of Belle Vernon wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a 35-year-old North Huntingdon man arrived at Hinerman's residence to purchase prescription Xanax pills.

Lieberum said Hinerman took $100 from the victim and provided him with “fake Xanax” tablets, but the victim caught on.

Lieberum alleges the pair got into a fight, with Hinerman accusing the victim of breaking into his home a day earlier and taking pills and cash.

“At some point after the fight, Hinerman went into his residence and retrieved a shotgun ... and discharged the shotgun at least two times outside the residence toward (the victim),” Lieberum said.

The victim then fled on McCune Road in a 2000 Honda and Hinerman followed in a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, state police said. Police said Hinerman then repeatedly rammed the Honda with his Jeep, leaving the victim with an injury that required medical assistance.

As Hinerman returned to his residence, he spotted a black BMW on the road that he suspected was also involved in the drug purchase, and began ramming that vehicle with his Jeep, Lieberum alleges in court documents.

However, Lieberum said none of the three occupants in the BMW had any connection to the prior incident. One man inside the BMW suffered a minor injury, and “the car sustained $15,000 damage,” Lieberum said.

The first victim's vehicle sustained at least $4,000 damage.

When Lieberum arrived with an arrest warrant at Hinerman's residence early Friday, he reported that Hinerman admitted to the incident. Troopers confiscated a shotgun, ammunition, multiple marijuana plants, smoking devices and Xanax from inside the home, reports said.

Hinerman's hearing is scheduled June 13 before Moore.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.