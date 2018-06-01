Summer concert series sounds like money for downtown Greensburg businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Music lovers stream into Greensburg's St. Clair Park for SummerSounds bringing their own chairs — and their wallets.

The free weekly concert series, which started its 19th season Friday, adds about $523,000 to the local economy every year, a 2015 study found.

The analysis is not comprehensive, and that figure probably underestimates the actual impact, said Randy Finfrock, a city councilman who performed the study.

“People don't just come in and put up a lawn chair and watch a show. They kind of make an evening out of it,” he said.

A 2014 survey with more than 800 respondents found more than a quarter of SummerSounds attendees have dinner at a local restaurant before the show. If a quarter of all SummerSounds concert-goers spend $20 each at restaurants, that's more than $177,000 spent every season, according to the study.

All that money — to bars and restaurants and other merchants — continues to circulate locally, SummerSounds chairman Gene James said.

“The dollar you spend on a restaurant, that pays the employees, who then go on to buy food somewhere else,” he said. “It multiplies.”

J. Corks, the East Pittsburgh Street restaurant that sponsors the series, doesn't get many more customers during SummerSounds than an average Friday night, but the series brings other benefits, manager Danielle Butcher said.

It makes Greensburg a more appealing place to live, work and visit, she said.

“Everyone and anyone who does something (like this) means more business for all of us,” Butcher said.

The budget for this year's series is about $97,000 — typical for a season of SummerSounds, which will hold 15 concerts this summer.

The series is largely funded through donations and grants, with the city chipping in about $15,000 a year.

There have been some unexpected financial troubles this year, James said. Several sponsors pulled out, taking about $20,000 with them, and James isn't sure why.

“We had a number of large sponsors that mysteriously ... late in the game, in March or April, cut their funding,” he said.

James didn't name those sponsors.

SummerSounds is expected to run a deficit — it's first — of almost $10,000 this year, he said.

The city until this year maintained SummerSounds' finances while volunteers organized the shows. This year, the city handed over control to the newly created nonprofit Friends of SummerSounds.

This gives series organizers more freedom to pursue grants, since many foundations have rules against sponsoring government programs, James said.

“We can fish in different ponds now,” he said.

The nonprofit, however, took control too late to get grants for the 2018 season.

James said he's optimistic about the financial future of SummerSounds.

“I think it's healthy,” he said. “I expect that we will get the sponsors back that left us this year. I think that SummerSounds is clearly an event that corporations will want to sponsor.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at (724) 836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @Soolseem.