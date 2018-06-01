Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New Kensington 'juvenile lifers' waiting for expert's reports, new sentences for 2001 murder

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:59 p.m.
A Westmoreland County judge hopes to resentence two ‘juvenile lifers' this year in connection with the 2001 murder of an Armstrong County man.

Attorneys for James A. Provitt and Bryan L. Chambers, both 34, told Judge Christopher Feliciani during a status conference Friday that they hoped to reach an agreement with District Attorney John Peck for a possible sentence.

“I believe there is the possibility of this being resolved,” said attorney Adam Cogan, who is representing Provitt.

The two men, both from New Kensington, had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the fatal shooting of Larry Dunmire, 48. Both defendants were 17 when Dunmire was beaten and shot to death over drugs and money. His body was found in rural Bell Township.

A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires that those sentenced to life without parole for crimes committed while they were juveniles must be allowed to have new sentencing hearings.

The court ruled that life without parole for juveniles violates the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment, unless prosecutors can prove the juveniles are beyond rehabilitation.

A mitigation expert has completed a report for Provitt but is still working on one for Chambers, said his attorney, Jerome Tierney.

“We need to get the mitigation expert moving on this case,” Feliciani said. “Tell him the judge is getting very impatient.”

Feliciani ordered that Chambers' report be submitted to the court by Aug. 31.

The two men were among six people convicted in Dunmire's killing.

Renatta Signorini is a Trib Total Media staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or @byrenatta.

