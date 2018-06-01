Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Lawyer for Westmoreland sheriff wants more time to file court motions because prosecutors have not turned over evidence

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, June 1, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The attorney for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held wants more time to file pretrial motions.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera filed court documents Friday saying that because prosecutors have not complied with a May 25 order to turn over evidence, he has been unable to determine if there are any issues he wants to challenge before Held's trial.

Tutera wants an additional two months to file a pretrial motion, if one is warranted, according to his court filing. Defendants are permitted 30 days after formal arraignment to submit any pretrial motions. Held, 44, of Penn Township, was arraigned May 16.

He seeks information investigators found during a March 23 search of the department and computers there.

State prosecutors this year charged Held with two counts of theft and one charge of conflict of interest associated with allegations that he directed deputies within his office to perform chores for his re-election bid.

The two-term Republican sheriff was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.

Deputies told investigators that Held directed them, while on duty, to collect merchandise for campaign fundraisers. The prosecution also contends Held and staff used county equipment such as computers to inventory campaign materials.

His trial is set to begin Aug. 6.

Renatta Signorini is a Trib Total Media staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or @byrenatta.

