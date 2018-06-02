Ligonier's Diamond construction project impacts annual antiques sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The setup was a little different this year as vendors took to the streets of Ligonier for the annual Antiques on the Diamond show and sale.

Dealers who were previously stationed in or around the Diamond, the business district's 200-year-old park, were displaced Saturday by construction equipment and materials as renovations to the space continue.

“They weren't able to do that because of all the work going on,” said Louise Fox of Zelienople. Fox said she has missed only one Antiques on the Diamond weekend — August 1990 — in 28 years.

The two dozen antiques dealers scheduled to showcase items instead set up along East and West Main Streets.

Some dealers said construction had slowed down sales.

“I think it is, definitely,” said sports memorabilia collector and seller Jerry Smith of Bethel Park, who noted the light foot traffic by mid-morning and restricted parking near the construction zone.

Others blamed overcast skies and a rainy forecast.

“I think more than anything, the weather has been a deterrent,” Anita Wendell of Bedford, who said she usually sets up closer to the Diamond.

The renovations, known as the Diamond Park Renaissance Project, started in late January. The $3 million plan to restore the park at the center of the business district — which last underwent a major renovation in 1967, borough officials said — includes new sidewalks, new electrical and storm water systems and accessible ramps. The bandstand also will get a face lift with new seating and a new copper roof.

Construction is scheduled to finish in time for Fort Ligonier Days in October. Until then, the park remains fenced off and portions of the roundabout will stay closed to traffic.

Shop owners open year-round said they're looking forward to the project's completion.

“Business has been so hurt by the whole construction thing,” said Mike Farrell, owner of Serendipity of Ligonier. He said sales have dropped 60 to 80 percent since construction started. Though he's running a discount to spark business, he said he needs more customers for that to make a difference.

“It's just a matter of trying to keep up,” Farrell said, adding that construction on State Route 711 and the closing of Ligonier Beach could keep people away as well.

“Everything is kind of snowballing,” he said.

Across the Diamond at the Holiday Home Store, owner Pat Baker said online sales have helped offset any losses.

Even though sales have slowed down since construction started, she said that she's trying to stay optimistic and looking forward to the finished product.

“You have to tear something down to make something beautiful,” Baker said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.