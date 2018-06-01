Derry Twp. man accused of threatening a judge to remain in jail as court double-checks mental health, drug evaluation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge Friday denied a request for nominal bond from a Derry Township man who allegedly left harassing voicemail messages for a district judge.

Judge Christopher Feliciani instead ordered another bond hearing for Paul Barsoum, 54, after attorneys confer with an official who conducted a mental health and drug and alcohol screening for him.

“It's just not something I'm willing to turn my head and say it's not a big deal,” Feliciani said. “The language was vulgar, inappropriate and very alarming.”

Barsoum was arrested after a string of five offenses in October, including the harassing voicemails he is accused of leaving for District Judge Mark Bilik. He was seeking a nominal bond in three of those cases: the one involving Bilik on Oct. 4, another case in which he is accused of threatening another man and trying to break into his home on Oct. 29 and a third situation where police said he falsely reported that his gun had been stolen on Oct. 8.

Feliciani asked the attorneys to check with the person from Southwestern Pennsylvania Health Services who conducted the evaluation to make sure that they were aware of the nature of the offenses with which Barsoum was charged. The evaluation stated that Barsoum was not in need of treatment for mental health or a drug or alcohol problem.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello argued that Barsoum should not be given a nominal bail and read the contents of a message Barsoum is accused of leaving for Bilik.

“So what we have here is a gentleman who does not hesitate to call a sitting magistrate's personal cell phone” and make threats, Caravello said. “He poses a serious safety condition if he is released.”

Prosecutors have offered Barsoum 11 ½ to 23 months on the burglary case and six to 12 months for the harassment case, Caravello said. Defense attorney Dick Galloway said he planned to take them to trial.

Feliciani said he would reconsider the defense's request if the SPHS worker makes the same conclusion after being made aware of the allegations in the cases. He set a bail hearing for June 20.

“Maybe this was a temporary lapse in his mental status,” Feliciani said.

Barsoum is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $750,000 bond in the burglary case. The alleged victim in that case fired a shot at Barsoum but did not hit him, police said. He has been in jail since his arrest Oct. 31.

He had previously been arrested Oct. 10 in connection with four cases, but two days later, posted $40,000 bond and was released from jail.

Court action is pending in the false reports and harassment cases.

He was sentenced to three months probation after pleading guilty in February to operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock on Oct. 8. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation for providing false information when trying to purchase a gun at a Latrobe store two days later.

Renatta Signorini is a Trib Total Media staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or @byrenatta.