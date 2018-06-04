Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Annual Westmoreland County Firemen's Association Convention kicks off Wednesday

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, June 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
A sign along Route 136 in Hempfield welcomes visitors to the annual Westmoreland County Firemen's Convention June 7-10, 2018 at the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County's volunteer firefighters will gather this week in Hempfield for the 83rd annual county Firemen's Association Convention. Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the five-day celebration.

Most activities will take place at the fire hall and social club at 4532 State Route 136.

Wednesday will feature activities for firefighters — including a kickoff event and a battle of the barrel competition.

The public is welcome Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoon — to sample fare from food booths and trucks and beer specials and to play all-ages games. Musical entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday's schedule begins with a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m. on the social club patio. Registration starts at 6 p.m. for the double-elimination tournament, which is limited to 16 two-player teams. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places. Entry fee is $40 per team.

A memorial service for fallen firefighters is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Music by Proof Positive and the Mix Band will follow.

Saturday's parade to mark the Fort Allen company's 50th anniversary will begin at 3 p.m. and will follow Route 136 from Hempfield Area High School to the fire hall. The Andy Davis and Zig Zag bands will perform later at the hall.

The convention closes with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Visit fortallenvfc.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

