WCCC to build new Student Achievement Center

What: Westmoreland County Community College groundbreaking for the Student Achievement Center

If you go:

Westmoreland County Community College will break ground this week for a new Student Achievement Center.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to attend a ceremony at Founders Hall at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Guest speakers include Chad Amond, chair/Westmoreland Board of Trustees; Dr. Tuesday Stanley, WCCC president; Phil McCalister, member of the WCCC Educational Foundation; and Bridget Johnston, Co-chair of Investing in Our Ambitious Journey Campaign and member of Westmoreland Board of Trustees.

The college said the new center will foster individual and collaborative learning resources, be home to a comprehensive support services environment for the college, and center on helping students, faculty and staff achieve the greatest level of success in all of their endeavors.

People who plan to attend the ceremony are asked to contact Janet Corrinne-Harvey, Westmoreland Communications and Marketing director, at 724-925-4091 or corrinnej@westmoreland.edu.

Light refreshments will be provided in the Pavilion after the ceremony.

