Waterline break closes one lane of Route 981 in South Huntingdon
Updated 3 hours ago
Crews from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County were still working on a water main break Monday at 5:30 a.m. at 1503 Route 981, closing one lane of Route 981 at the break site in South Huntingdon.
The break was reported by the Municipal Authority at 9 p.m. Sunday when repairs were estimated to take eight to 10 hours.
However, crews worked throughout Sunday night and were still on scene early Monday.
The waterline is expected to be fixed later Monday morning, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.
When the repair is complete, crews will flush nearby water lines and take water quality samples, according to a recorded emergency message by the Municipal Authority.
sparks flyin' out here!Crews are cutting the new line @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NSpT97Dgws— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) June 4, 2018
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.