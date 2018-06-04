Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Second lawsuit filed in Trump House vehicle crash

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
A 14-foot likeness of Donald Trump stands outside a house in Youngstown painted in a patriotic theme to show support for the Republican Presidential nominee on Sunday Oct. 23, 2016.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
A 14-foot likeness of Donald Trump stands outside a house in Youngstown painted in a patriotic theme to show support for the Republican Presidential nominee on Sunday Oct. 23, 2016.
A storm cloud hovers over Dan Zak, an employee of Ligonier contractor Bob Bauer, as he finishes painting the last side of Leslie Baum Rossi's house in Youngstown on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A storm cloud hovers over Dan Zak, an employee of Ligonier contractor Bob Bauer, as he finishes painting the last side of Leslie Baum Rossi's house in Youngstown on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Donald Trump shrine in Unity Township has spawned a second lawsuit.

A Hempfield woman who was seriously injured in a crash outside of the Trump House is suing two drivers and the property owner, saying the tribute was a distraction.

Savannah Logan was a passenger in a vehicle that was turning into the property that featured a 12-foot high waving cutout of Trump when it was hit by another vehicle.

Kellie Roadman of Ligonier was driving north on Route 982 on Oct. 25, 2016 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle driven by Paula Miller of Hempfield, according to a lawsuit filed Friday. Miller had slowed down and was turning into the Trump House when the collision happened.

Logan was a passenger in Miller's vehicle. She listed injuries including a broken hip and a concussion. She is seeking more than $30,000 in damages and claims that Roadman was using her cell phone at the time of the crash.

Logan claims property owner Leslie Baum Rossi was negligent for not properly marking Trump House's driveway and not getting a PennDOT permit.

“As a result of the poor conspicuity of the single driveway to the Trump House, as well as the numerous signs, posters and displays located on the defendants' property, Defendant Miller was distracted and had difficulty safely entering the driveway entrance for the Trump House,” according to the lawsuit.

Baum Rossi's attorney could not be reached. A number for Miller could not be located.

Logan's lawsuit is the second filed in Westmoreland County court in connection with the crash. Roadman filed similar claims against Baum Rossi in April and said she suffered a leg and ankle fractures, knee injuries, spleen and liver lacerations and other sprains and cuts. Miller is not a defendant in Roadman's suit.

The Trump House gained national fame and international attention in the months leading up to the presidential election and saw up to 14,000 visitors a month.

In addition to the large Trump image, the house was painted to resemble an American flag. Rossi and others greeted visitors and handed out campaign paraphernalia such as signs and hats.

The house remained open after the election.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

