Police: Man carjacked Eat'n Park worker
Updated 2 hours ago
State police are looking for a man who reportedly carjacked a woman who was leaving her shift at an Indiana Eat'n Park restaurant.
Police said in a news release that the man was riding a mountain bicycle at 5 a.m. Sunday when he demanded the victim get out of her vehicle in the parking lot of Eat'n Park in White Township. Police said the victim had just finished working at the restaurant.
The suspect put the bicycle in the car's trunk and fled. The vehicle is a 2002 two-door Pontiac Grand Am. It has a loud exhaust and lime green duct tape around the front passenger window.
The suspect is described as an unshaven black man in his late 30s who stood about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing dark-colored pants and coat and a gray T-shirt around his face.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.