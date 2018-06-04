Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Century III Mall sheriff's sale postponed

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Century III Mall
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Century III Mall

Updated 3 hours ago

A sheriff sale of Century III Mall has been postponed, an employee at the Allegheny County sheriff's office confirmed Monday.

The auction had been scheduled for Monday. It was unclear what caused the postponement.

County officials posted notices in April of the sheriff's sale on the windows of the West Mifflin mall. The sale was scheduled because of a court judgment against the mall. Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC bought the property in 2013, but West Mifflin officials said the firm has not followed through with revitalization promises.

Today an online directory lists 17 tenants, including anchors JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Sears closed in 2014. Macy's did two years later. The 1.3 million-square-foot enclosed mall opened in 1979.

The company had in April $46,827 in overdue county property taxes for the vacant Sears that were due last year, according to real estate records.

A case number listed on the posted notices is related to a 2016 arbitration judgment in favor of Sears for $3.9 million. According to those court documents, when Sears closed in 2014, the mall terminated the department store's lease and was contractually obligated to buy out Sears' part of the building. The mall ownership tried to assess it as "negative $11 million," while Sears said it was worth $9 million. The arbitrator put the value at $3.9 million. With interest and fees, the amount they owe Sears leading up to the sheriff's sale is $4.25M.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me