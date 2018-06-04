Century III Mall sheriff's sale postponed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A sheriff sale of Century III Mall has been postponed, an employee at the Allegheny County sheriff's office confirmed Monday.

The auction had been scheduled for Monday. It was unclear what caused the postponement.

County officials posted notices in April of the sheriff's sale on the windows of the West Mifflin mall. The sale was scheduled because of a court judgment against the mall. Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC bought the property in 2013, but West Mifflin officials said the firm has not followed through with revitalization promises.

Today an online directory lists 17 tenants, including anchors JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Sears closed in 2014. Macy's did two years later. The 1.3 million-square-foot enclosed mall opened in 1979.

The company had in April $46,827 in overdue county property taxes for the vacant Sears that were due last year, according to real estate records.

A case number listed on the posted notices is related to a 2016 arbitration judgment in favor of Sears for $3.9 million. According to those court documents, when Sears closed in 2014, the mall terminated the department store's lease and was contractually obligated to buy out Sears' part of the building. The mall ownership tried to assess it as "negative $11 million," while Sears said it was worth $9 million. The arbitrator put the value at $3.9 million. With interest and fees, the amount they owe Sears leading up to the sheriff's sale is $4.25M.

