Westmoreland

Latrobe man accused of resisting arrest after Greensburg traffic stop, cops say

Paul Peirce | Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review

Updated 29 minutes ago

A Latrobe man stopped by Greensburg Police early Monday for driving with an expired license plate fought with officers and attempted to kick out a window of a patrol car when he was arrested, according to court documents.

Anthony T. Post, 25, was charged with driving under a suspended license, resisting arrest, driving with an expired registration, driving without insurance, and violating the open container law after the traffic stop at 3:39 a.m. Monday.

Patrolman William Newmyer reported in court documents that police pulled over Post in his 1995 Ford Mustang at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Third Street.

“... (Post) stated I was not permitted to stop his vehicle because it was already parked,” Newmyer wrote in court documents.

Newmyer reported that police subsequently learned Post was driving under suspension, had no insurance, and on an expired inspection, and had six traffic-related warrants for failing to respond to prior traffic citations in Latrobe and Southwest Greensburg.

“While placing in handcuffs, (Post) pulled away and began to yell and scream,” Newmyer wrote in court documents.

Newmyers said police had to restrain Post to put him in handcuffs and place him in a patrol car.

After Post was told his vehicle was being towed, Newmyer said officers noticed a loud banging from inside the vehicle where he observed “Post kicking the inside of the door and window.”

“Over my dead body, you will not be towing my car',” Newmyer quoted Post as telling officers.

Post was arraigned before Flanigan and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $40,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing June 21.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

