Red Robin shows love to teachers with day of free meals
Updated 23 hours ago
The burger chain Red Robin will offer free meals to teachers Tuesday.
Local franchises including Greensburg, Monroeville, Pittsburgh Mills and Waterfront are participating.
Teachers are the best That's why we're giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018
Counselors, administrators, retired teachers and school bus drivers are also eligible, USA Today reports.
Additional information about Red Robin locations is available on their website.
Teachers must bring a valid school ID and may choose from one of five Tavern Double Burgers, listed on the menu for $6.99. The burgers come with bottomless steak fries.
Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.