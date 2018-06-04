Development at former Monsour site in Jeannette irks new resident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justine Long does not want to see lights and hear the noises from a proposed commercial development planned for the former Monsour Medical Center property near her new home in Jeannette.

Long and her mother, Dolores, were the lone witnesses Monday to testify in opposition to a proposal from the Westmoreland County Lank Bank to close off a tiny 50-foot section of vacant land that nearly a century ago was designated as a road.

County development officials say the alley, which hasn't been used as a road for decades, must be removed from the books before a North Huntingdon-based developer finalizes purchase of the 6.4 acre site.

“My concern is that my property is three lots away,” Long said during the hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Chris Scherer. “I want a natural barrier of trees, and I want to keep it that way. I oppose this closing of this paper alley because it does create a natural barrier to a residential area. I am disappointed I was never notified about this.”

Long purchased her home in March in the Paruco Park neighborhood where about 500 residents live. No other neighbors objected to the closing of the alley.

The judge said he will rule later on the request for a quiet title that would remove any restrictions placed on landowners to keep that small section of property available for use as a roadway.

Eric Bononi, lawyer for the county land bank, said the piece of land had been once used by the former owners of the Monsour Medical Center as a driveway. He said it never formally functioned as a road and has for years been unused.

The Land Bank purchased the Monsour property in 2014 for back taxes, and county development agencies have spent more than $2 million since then demolishing the former hospital buildings and clearing the site on Route 30.

Colony Holding last year reached an agreement with the county to purchase the property for $2.1 million to build a strip mall and gas station at the site.

In April, Jeannette City Council approved a zoning change that permits a gas station to be built.

But developer Don Tarosky Sr. said Monday he has yet to finalize the purchase of the property and won't do so until the issue over the nonexistent alley is settled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293.