Westmoreland

Prosecutors: No need to turn over more criminal details against Westmoreland sheriff

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, June 4, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.

Updated 19 hours ago

State prosecutors filed court documents Monday saying they should not be required to turn over additional information in the criminal case against embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

Held, 44, of Hempfield was charged this year with one felony count of conflict of interest and two charges of theft alleging he used on-duty deputies, county office equipment and supplies to help his re-election campaign efforts.

The two-term Republican sheriff has denied the allegations. His trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 6 in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court.

Held's attorney Ryan Tutera last month asked Senior Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany to order prosecutors to turn over specific details about the witnesses and other information about the alleged crimes. He said the details would fairly help the sheriff's legal team assess the allegations and potentially prepare challenges to the evidence.

The requested details include witness salaries, job duties and time sheets of the sheriff's accusers to assist the defense in determining the amount of the alleged thefts.

Thefts of more than $2,000 would be considered a felony.

Deputy Attorney General Bobbi Jo Wagner said the prosecution has turned over evidence that disclosed the identity of all witnesses against Held, many of whom are employed in the sheriff's office.

In court documents filed Monday, Wagner argued the details Held's defense team is seeking, in addition to materials that are traditionally turned over to the defense in criminal cases, are already contained in the criminal information.

Held would have access to pay records and other financial information about his office, she argued.

Wagner said Held last month was arraigned on felony and misdemeanor theft charges.

“Case law is clear that criminal information can be amended up to the time that the case is given to the jury for deliberation,” Wagner wrote.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

