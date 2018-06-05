Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County: Phone scammers claiming victims missed jury duty, demanding info or fines

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Westmoreland County authorities are warning residents that scammers pretending to be Sheriff's deputies are calling and claiming that victims missed jury duty and must give personal information or pay fines over the phone.

In a notice posted to the county's website , authorities said the callers claimed the victims had missed jury duty and directed them to give out personal information or risk paying a fine; they also threatened that victims could be arrested if they didn't cooperate.

An official at the Jury Scheduling Office, who did not want to give her name, said she heard from several people over the last few days who'd gotten the scam calls and wondered if they were true, but county records showed they had never even been called for jury duty.

If someone is called for jury duty and misses it, Westmoreland County will send a letter requesting a written response as to why the person missed; a judge can issue bench warrants if a person misses without a valid excuse.

“We never call them and ask them for money or anything like that,” the jury official said. “Anything we do is by mail.”

Anyone who gets a similar scam call should contact the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office at 724-830-3949.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

