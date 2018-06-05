Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Bolivar VFC announces dates for carnival, parade, fundraisers

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
It's time once again for the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival.
Tribune-Review
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company will host several fundraisers over the summer including their annual carnival, yard sales and monthly bingo nights.

• The first bingo night of the summer will be tomorrow, Wednesday JUNE 6 in the fire hall at 516 Market Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early-bird games beginning at 6:45 p.m. Regular bingo will start at 7 p.m. The June jackpot is $500 on 55 numbers or fewer.

• The annual Bolivar Firemen's Carnival will be July 11-14 at the fire station. The midway will be open from 7-11 p.m. with rides, games and nightly entertainment. “Ride All Night” advance wristband coupons are available from any fire company member. The carnival will also include the annual Firemen's Parade at 7 p.m. on July 12.

There will be an 11 p.m. fireworks display on July 14 to close the carnival.

Anyone age 14 or older who would like to volunteer to help run the carnival, or any organization wishing to take part in the parade, can call 724-676-4714.

• The company's annual fund drive is under way. Residents who have not received a fund drive envelope can contact Gary Baird at 724-388-2853. Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Annual Fund Drive, Bolivar VFC, P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, Pa., 15923.

• The annual Bolivar yard sales will begin at 9 a.m. on June 16. Tables are available at the fire hall for $5. The company will also sell refreshments.

For more, call John Speidel at 724-676-4714.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

