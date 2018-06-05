Latrobe named to Smithsonian top 20 small towns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs and fans of Mr. Rogers can all find something to love about Latrobe, according to Smithsonian.com.

The publication named Latrobe to its list of the 20 best small towns to visit in 2018.

For those gearing up for the debut of the Mr. Rogers documentary this weekend, Smithsonian recommends checking out the Fred Rogers Archives at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

The publication also suggests paying homage to pro-golfer Arnold Palmer and the town's "two other greats: Rolling Rock beer and the banana split."

The town's annual Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place in August.

Latrobe's Four Seasons Brewing Company and Pub is also on the menu, along with Italian restaurant and cigar bar DiSalvo's Station.

In order to be considered, the towns must have a population under 20,000 and offer a bit of history, culture and natural beauty.

Corning, New York also made the list. There, Smithsonian suggests checking out The Rockwell Museum, where you can also find a little bit of Pittsburgh charm: Housed in the original Corning City Hall building, the museum features a gallery devoted to Andy Warhol.

If you're looking for a break from the 'burgh, the list includes destinations as far as Hanapepe, Hawaii--home to the Manawaiopuna Falls, featured in the opening scene of Jurassic Park--and Kodiak, Alaska.

A complete list is available at the Smithsonian website.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.