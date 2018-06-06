Cops: Choking, stabbing — violent fight lands Jeannette couple in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette Police said a domestic argument early Tuesday sent a local man to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg with a stab wound to his arm.

City police charged Asia P. Moore, 20, and Shawn T. Fields, 24, with aggravated assault and simple assault following the 12:24 a.m. incident in the couple's North Second Street home. Fields is also charged with strangulation for allegedly choking Moore during the argument, according to court documents.

District Judge Joseph De-Marchis arraigned Moore and Fields, and ordered them held in the Westmoreland County Prison after they failed to post $50,000 bond each.

Police Officer Thomas Yaniszeski said Moore called police to the residence after the argument.

“This officer observed blood spatter on the carpet leading from the dining room area through the living room, on the screen door, out to the front porch and leading up the street,” Yaniszeski wrote.

Moore told police that she stabbed Fields in the arm to protect herself after he allegedly choked her. Fields then wrapped his wound with a shirt and fled the residence on foot, she told officers.

After learning from the Greensburg hospital that Fields was treated there and reviewing the hospital's security video, Yaniszeski reported in the court documents that Moore apparently had driven Fields to the hospital and then returned home to call police.

Police reported that Fields needed several stitches to close the wound.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 21.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.