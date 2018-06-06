Police: Man flees sobriety test by swimming across Loyalhanna Creek; lands in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Ligonier Township man attempted to flee a field sobriety test this week by swimming across Loyalhanna Creek, according to court papers.

He didn't get far.

Nathaniel J. Munden, 31, is jailed on $25,000 bond.

A township police officer driving east on Route 30 at about 5:30 p.m. Monday recognized Munden, who was wanted on felony warrants, driving a Subaru hatchback. During a traffic stop on Darlington Road, police reported they learned Munden's license had been suspended and that officers found an open bottle of vodka, marijuana, a pipe and a capped needle inside the car.

Officers were performing field sobriety tests on Munden when he ran toward a wooded area and tumbled over a steep hillside to Loyalhanna Creek. He swam across the water, police said.

Officer Shawn Knepper tracked Munden on the other side of the water through high grass, underneath a bridge that carries the highway over the creek. Knepper reported finding Munden hiding underneath a parked pickup truck in a nearby field.

Munden is charged with escape, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and several other misdemeanor and summary counts. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.