Youngwood man stopped driver, demanded $200, police say

A Youngwood man was jailed Wednesday after jumping in front of a car last month and demanding its occupant pay him $200, according to police.

Chance Dakota Goodlin, 19, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bond.

A female victim told state police that she was driving in a Youngwood alley at 12:30 p.m. May 3 on her way to work when two men tried to rob her. One of the men, later identified as Goodlin, walked in front of her car and started screaming at her. Police said Goodlin opened her door, pushed her chest and demanded the cash.

When the victim said she didn't have any money, Goodlin allegedly grabbed her inner thigh and demanded her phone number so he could collect later, according to an affidavit. She provided a fake number and the man took a photograph of her car's license plate after learning the number was made up, police said. A bystander stopped at the scene and the victim fled, police said.

She provided a detailed description of the suspect and identified Goodlin in a photo line up, police said. It was unclear in court documents whether police learned the identity of the second man or what his role was in the incident.

Police charged Goodlin with attempted robbery, simple assault and harassment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 19 preliminary hearing is set.

