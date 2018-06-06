Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Youngwood man stopped driver, demanded $200, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons

Updated 15 hours ago

A Youngwood man was jailed Wednesday after jumping in front of a car last month and demanding its occupant pay him $200, according to police.

Chance Dakota Goodlin, 19, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bond.

A female victim told state police that she was driving in a Youngwood alley at 12:30 p.m. May 3 on her way to work when two men tried to rob her. One of the men, later identified as Goodlin, walked in front of her car and started screaming at her. Police said Goodlin opened her door, pushed her chest and demanded the cash.

When the victim said she didn't have any money, Goodlin allegedly grabbed her inner thigh and demanded her phone number so he could collect later, according to an affidavit. She provided a fake number and the man took a photograph of her car's license plate after learning the number was made up, police said. A bystander stopped at the scene and the victim fled, police said.

She provided a detailed description of the suspect and identified Goodlin in a photo line up, police said. It was unclear in court documents whether police learned the identity of the second man or what his role was in the incident.

Police charged Goodlin with attempted robbery, simple assault and harassment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 19 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me