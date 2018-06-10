1 dead in Sunday morning house fire in Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A kitchen fire spread through a Hempfield home early Sunday, claiming the life of one of two men inside the dwelling, officials said.

One man was able to escape from the home on Russ Moore Road, near Moore's Lane, while firefighters retrieved the man who perished from inside the single-story house, state police fire marshal Tpr. Chet Bell said.

Officials Sunday morning had not released the name of the man who died. He reportedly was visiting at the home when the fire was reported by neighbors just before 5 a.m.

A pet dog also died in the fire, Hempfield Township fire marshal Doug Fordyce said.

Bell said the fire spread from the kitchen into the attic and was under control in about an hour. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from several Hempfield Township departments responded, as well as units from Youngwood and New Stanton.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.