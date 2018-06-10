Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

1 dead in Sunday morning house fire in Hempfield

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Fire officials conduct an investigation Sunday, June 10, 2018, of a morning fire that heavily damaged this home on Russ Moore Road in Hempfield, claiming the life of a man inside.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
An early morning fire on Sunday, June 10, 2018, heavily damaged this home on Russ Moore Road in Hempfield, claiming the life of a man inside.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
One person is confirmed dead in a house fire early Sunday, June 10, 2018, on Russ Moore Road in Hempfield.
WPXI-TV
Updated 1 hour ago

A kitchen fire spread through a Hempfield home early Sunday, claiming the life of one of two men inside the dwelling, officials said.

One man was able to escape from the home on Russ Moore Road, near Moore's Lane, while firefighters retrieved the man who perished from inside the single-story house, state police fire marshal Tpr. Chet Bell said.

Officials Sunday morning had not released the name of the man who died. He reportedly was visiting at the home when the fire was reported by neighbors just before 5 a.m.

A pet dog also died in the fire, Hempfield Township fire marshal Doug Fordyce said.

Bell said the fire spread from the kitchen into the attic and was under control in about an hour. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from several Hempfield Township departments responded, as well as units from Youngwood and New Stanton.

