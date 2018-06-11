Watershed association seeks remedy for mine drainage in Turtle Creek

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In April, the state Fish & Boat Commission announced that due to elevated levels of mine drainage, Turtle Creek would not be stocked with trout, as they could not survive in the polluted water.

“There were objections from the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority, which was heading into some large-scale upgrades at that time, and from the Fish & Game Commission, who were worried about what would happen to the water level in Turtle Creek if some of it was diverted to Irwin,” he said.

“The water that comes out of (the Export-area mines) is highly acidic,” he said. “The discharge from the rest of the Irwin Syncline is very alkaline. You mix those together and, theoretically, you get a (neutral) base.”

Connecting drainage from the Export and Delmont coal mines to the main drainage route for the entire Irwin Syncline, McCabe said, presents a natural treatment solution.

Turtle Creek Watershed Association officials are determined to divert mine drainage from the Turtle Creek, and a piece of Export-owned property in Murrysville could be the key.

Jason McCabe, environmental program manager for the Turtle Creek Watershed Association , said the association was seeking a grant from a $12.6 million fund created through environmental violation fines assessed to Sunoco's Mariner East II pipeline project.

“When they mined the coal out of Export, they actually connected almost all of the mines in the Irwin Syncline via underground tunnels,” McCabe said.

The Irwin Syncline is a large geological formation running from Export south to the Smithton area.

“There are only four (mines) that aren't connected, and three of them are in the Export area,” he continued. “The reason they're not connected is that when they built the railroad through Export to ship the coal out, they left a pillar of coal that runs directly underneath the railroad.”

Pollutants draining from those mines enters into Turtle Creek, which runs through 74 acres owned by Export just across the Murrysville line, near the intersection of Borland Farm Road and Old William Penn Highway.

In order to file a complete grant application, watershed officials had to secure a letter of commitment or a landowner agreement from Export, which its solicitor advised against.

“We can't go forward this vaguely,” Long told council members at their June 5 meeting.

Borough officials said they are happy to help rid the Turtle Creek Watershed of pollutants. But they aren't going to accept responsibility for maintaining a solution that hadn't been officially proposed yet.

“Without knowing what we're agreeing to, I can't recommend that my clients sign off on this, because we don't know what it means,” borough solicitor Wes Long said.

The majority of the Irwin Syncline mines drain into Brush Creek — where the drainage has turned the water a bright orange color in places — however the underground pillar supporting the above-ground rail bed acts as a wall, cutting off mine-drainage discharge from the very top of the syncline.

“Our original plan was to run a pipe that would connect the pillar-separated areas to the rest of the Irwin Syncline drainage,” McCabe said. “This parcel was perfect for this grant application, and unfortunately we just couldn't get the sign-off from Export,” he said.

But the association isn't done trying.

“With this grant application, we were given a relatively short window to get our ducks in a row,” McCabe said. “There are a lot of other properties we can pursue, given time.”

And the association is still willing to work with Export officials on the Borland Farm Road property. McCabe said if it comes to fruition, it could conceivably serve as a pilot study for other discharges within the Turtle Creek Watershed.

“There are other grants out there,” McCabe said. “The Mariner East grants just happened to be a perfect scenario … We'd love to revisit it.”

In the meantime, the association will pursue a Mariner East II grant for a stream and wetland restoration project on a section of Bushy Run, a tributary to Brush Creek.

“We've got a number of projects in the hopper,” McCabe said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.