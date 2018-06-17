Dinosaur man shares his knowledge of T. rex and other ancient carnivores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dinosaurs may be extinct, but they still wield plenty of power.

They draw people by the thousands to the latest Jurassic Park movies and to places like Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History, for a closer look at their massive skeletons.

They've drawn Don Carrera west to remote dig sites — and to seventh-grade classrooms around Westmoreland County, where he shares the dinosaur data and fossils he's collected.

"Every November and March, I contact a couple of teachers, and they keep saying it's OK to come back, so I assume there's some value in what I'm presenting," he said.

A retired electrical engineer from Penn Township, Carrera focuses his attention on carnivorous dinosaur species — like the Allosaurus, which measured 10 feet tall at the hips and was at the top of the food chain some 150 million years ago. The mighty Tyrannosaurus rex was twice as large when it reigned over the last wave of dinosaurs about 70 million years ago.

Carrera has volunteered on four paleontology digs in Montana and Utah — sometimes manning a pick, sometimes mapping where skeletal fragments were unearthed. He was happy to pay a fee for the chance to be on the frontline of the latest dinosaur discoveries.

His most spectacular finds were in 1997 in a hillside near Fort Peck, Montana, where crews uncovered two fossilized T. rex skulls — an adult specimen and a juvenile.

"The heads are a big deal," Carrera said. "Oftentimes they're not a complete skull, they're just crushed, because you've got hundreds of feet of dirt over them."

Such finds belong to the university or other entity sponsoring the dig. For his school presentations, Carrera has purchased the tip of a serrated T. rex tooth, up to 9 inches long when complete.

To augment his PowerPoint slide show that incorporates photos from his digs, Carrera also has purchased the tibia of an Albertosaurus, a smaller contemporary of T. rex, and plastic castings of an Allosaurus skull and toe bone.

He's able to easily carry the 20-pound skull replica on school visits. "The real fossil would be over 100 pounds," he noted.

Carrera began offering his dinosaur show-and-tell in 2011 at Trafford Middle School, where he also volunteers once a week as a math and science classroom assistant.

He's since made the presentation to students at Norwin, Hempfield, Leechburg Area, Yough, Franklin Regional and Greater Latrobe school districts.

Students "talk about the skull the most, but his PowerPoint is very easy for the kids to understand," said Patrick Roberts, a seventh-grade science teacher at Greater Latrobe. "One student wrote that he had been interested in dinosaurs as a kid and had kind of forgotten about them, but that Mr. Carrera's presentation made him remember how much he loved them."

Carrera gets the students involved by asking them to picture themselves as one of the prehistoric meat-eaters — or one of its prey.

The Allosaurus dined on plant-eating dinosaurs that could outweigh it by as much as 10 times, Carrera noted. While much about dinosaur behavior remains uncertain, he finds credence in the theory that carnivores like Allosaurus literally ate on the run — nibbling at their prey while chasing it, until the larger animal succumbed to blood loss.

"I tell the kids, 'Try to imagine running alongside a cow and trying to take a bite out of it,'" he said. It helped that the Allosaurus was able to open its jaws extra wide, to a 90 degree angle.

To keep his presentation up to date, Carrera checks in with paleontologists he's come to know and regularly peruses literature in the field.

He appreciates the first two films in the "Jurassic Park" dinosaur series for their entertainment value. But he can't help pointing out an area where the plot strays from scientific findings.

Citing a scene where a T. rex pursues a Jeep, he explained a biomechanical study by researchers at the University of California Berkeley made a convincing argument that the dinosaur likely was unable to travel faster than 25 mph.

"On a good day, you could outrun him," Carrera said.

Teaching prehistory to seventh-graders isn't the only way Carrera gives back to the community. He served as a judge for the recent International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh.

He also has an interest in cosmology and has collected a few meteorites.

"I like doing this," he said. "I have time because I'm retired now."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.