Westmoreland airport board seeks FAA grant for passenger bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is seeking federal grants to help cover $1.9 million in proposed improvement projects.

The most costly of three planned projects would add a second passenger loading bridge at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

The airport's current passenger bridge was designed more than a decade ago, mainly for use with Boeing 737 airplanes. The planned new bridge is longer and will be better suited for the larger Airbus planes now used on Spirit Airlines flights from the Unity airport, authority officials said. A bridge designed for larger aircraft would provide a more gradual and manageable slope between the terminal and the aircraft door.

Arcon Contracting, with a price of $1,253,000, is the apparent low bidder looking to serve as general contractor for the passenger bridge project. Darr Construction submitted low bids for each of the remaining contracts related to the new passenger bridge — plumbing, $19,400; heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $21,275; and electrical, $59,600.

All the bids must still be reviewed to ensure they meet the authority's needs.

Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said installation could begin as early as September, provided the funding is available. If approved, a Federal Aviation Administration grant would cover 95 percent of the cost.

Darr Construction also offered the apparent lowest bid of $105,345.50 for replacing the emergency generator in the control tower at Arnold Palmer Regional. Monzo said the existing generator could be donated to a local fire department or other nonprofit.

Derry Construction submitted a low bid of $497,582.10 for rehabilitating a taxiway at Rostraver Airport. That project involves repairing cracks, milling and laying and marking pavement.

Derry Construction recently performed similar work on the apron at Arnold Palmer Regional. The authority agreed to have the contractor return, at a cost of $41,085.50, to refresh, move or eradicate pavement markings identified in the airport's annual federal certification inspection.

The authority also agreed to pay A. Liberoni an extra $7,222.59 to install an additional overhead light pole at the nearly-complete new entrance to the Unity airport. The contractor has laid a base course of pavement on the new entrance that connects with a roundabout on Route 981, but a top course remains to be finished — as well as landscaping and repaving of other roads at the airport.

"It's starting to look good out there. Just keep the rain away," Monzo said.

Authority engineer Scott Kunselman said, if all goes well, the entrance could be finished in about a month.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.