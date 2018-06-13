Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland airport board seeks FAA grant for passenger bridge

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
A backhoe assists crew members preparing a curb area for landscaping improvements as work proceeds on a new entrance from Route 981 and repaving of an interior road June 12, 2018, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A backhoe assists crew members preparing a curb area for landscaping improvements as work proceeds on a new entrance from Route 981 and repaving of an interior road June 12, 2018, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is seeking federal grants to help cover $1.9 million in proposed improvement projects.

The most costly of three planned projects would add a second passenger loading bridge at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

The airport's current passenger bridge was designed more than a decade ago, mainly for use with Boeing 737 airplanes. The planned new bridge is longer and will be better suited for the larger Airbus planes now used on Spirit Airlines flights from the Unity airport, authority officials said. A bridge designed for larger aircraft would provide a more gradual and manageable slope between the terminal and the aircraft door.

Arcon Contracting, with a price of $1,253,000, is the apparent low bidder looking to serve as general contractor for the passenger bridge project. Darr Construction submitted low bids for each of the remaining contracts related to the new passenger bridge — plumbing, $19,400; heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $21,275; and electrical, $59,600.

All the bids must still be reviewed to ensure they meet the authority's needs.

Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said installation could begin as early as September, provided the funding is available. If approved, a Federal Aviation Administration grant would cover 95 percent of the cost.

Darr Construction also offered the apparent lowest bid of $105,345.50 for replacing the emergency generator in the control tower at Arnold Palmer Regional. Monzo said the existing generator could be donated to a local fire department or other nonprofit.

Derry Construction submitted a low bid of $497,582.10 for rehabilitating a taxiway at Rostraver Airport. That project involves repairing cracks, milling and laying and marking pavement.

Derry Construction recently performed similar work on the apron at Arnold Palmer Regional. The authority agreed to have the contractor return, at a cost of $41,085.50, to refresh, move or eradicate pavement markings identified in the airport's annual federal certification inspection.

The authority also agreed to pay A. Liberoni an extra $7,222.59 to install an additional overhead light pole at the nearly-complete new entrance to the Unity airport. The contractor has laid a base course of pavement on the new entrance that connects with a roundabout on Route 981, but a top course remains to be finished — as well as landscaping and repaving of other roads at the airport.

"It's starting to look good out there. Just keep the rain away," Monzo said.

Authority engineer Scott Kunselman said, if all goes well, the entrance could be finished in about a month.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me