Westmoreland

Monsour development can proceed after closure of 'paper alley' in Jeannette

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
The former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, is where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.
Submitted
A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday in favor of the county's land bank to close a 50-foot unused road at the rear of the former Monsour Medical Center property in Jeannette, a decision that inches forward plans for a proposed retail development at the site.

The ruling by Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Scherer bars residents of the adjoining Paruco Park housing plan from seeking to open what has been called a “paper alley” that for decades has been part of the Monsour property and not used as a road.

North Huntingdon-based Colony Holdings late last year agreed to purchase the 6.4-acre site to build a commercial development with retail businesses and a gas station.

Closing on the $2.1 million purchase has been held up as lawyers worked to clear the title from any encumbrances that could impact the sale.

“From our perspective this ruling means we're moving closer,” said Colony owner Don Tarosky Jr.

Tarosky said it is expected the judge's ruling could pave the way for the company to obtain title insurance, a necessary step before the property purchase is completed.

“Potentially in the next month we'll know if we can move forward,” Tarosky said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

