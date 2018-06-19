Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Things to do around Westmoreland County this week... and next (June 21-26)

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Sean Gaskell of Asheville, N.C., will play several performances at local libraries featuring the west African harp called the kora.
Classes/programs

• Free lecture by romance author Beverly Jenkins, 7 p.m. Saturday, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. Details: 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets.

• Mondays with Stage Right! presents a Books Come Alive performance: Little Drummer Girl, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Clair Park, 135 N. Maple Ave., Greensburg. Details: 724-837-5620 or ghal.org.

• Events at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday and June 28, Baby Lapsit for ages 8 months to 2 years.

— 1 p.m. Thursday, French story hour for ages 5-7.

—6 p.m. Thursday, Tween Club: Tie Dye party for ages 9-12.

— 10:30 a.m. Saturday, How to Begin Your Fitness Journey for all ages.

— 10 a.m. Monday, The Rainbow Club for ages 8-9.

— 6 p.m. Monday, Teens Create: Tie Dye party for ages 13-18.

Details: 724-837-5620.

• African harpist Sean Gaskell will play traditional songs on the 21-stringed West African Kora, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Registration: 724-547-3850.

• Veterans Town Hall meeting for veterans and their families, 6 p.m. June 28, American Legion Post 344, 109 S. Fifth St., Jeannette. Details: 724-830-3110.

Fundraisers

• Fort Ligonier History Happy Hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Event will feature light food, drinks, live music and a living history demonstration. Cost: $18, or $15 for fort association members. Registration: 724-238-9701.

• Stewartsville Lions Club barbecue chicken dinners to go, 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, Holiday Travel, Route 30, North Huntingdon. Cost: $7. Details: 412-751-4308.

• West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., is featuring Triple Creek Band, beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. Cost: $5. Lunch and games begin at 10 a.m. Details: 724-872-4976.

• Thirty-One party, noon Tuesday, Manor Public Library, 44 Main St. Twenty-five percent of purchases benefit the library and its free services and programs. Light refreshments will be served. To purchase online: facebook.com/ManorPublicLibrary. Details: 724-864-6850 or manorpubliclibrary.org.

Church events

• Spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. Cost: $7, or $4 for ages 4-10. Takeout available: 724-694-8333.

• Bible school for children age 4 to teens, 9:30 a.m.-noon June 25-29, Mt. Carmel Church, 1231 Mt. Pleasant Road. Details: 724-875-7818.

• Summer story hour, 9-10 a.m. for children first, second and third grades, 10-11 a.m. for ages 3 through kindergarten, every Tuesday through Aug. 14, Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford. Registration: 412-372-5370.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.

