Hempfield woman new manager of Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation

Holly DiBiasi has been named the new manager of the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, serving Excela Health.

She joins the Westmoreland County-based health system with more than 15 years' experience in development, donor and board relations, sales and marketing, community engagement, and event and volunteer management.

The foundation supports the hospital by administering contributions toward services such as cardiac rehabilitation, a childhood obesity nutrition program, adolescent behavioral health and medical oncology. Most recently, the foundation lent its support to the Family Medicine Residency program and the Women's Care Center at the new Excela Square at Latrobe ambulatory care facility in Unity.

DiBiasi succeeds Norma Samide, who retired in January after 14 years.

DiBiasi was employed by the University of Pittsburgh for 11 years, most recently serving as manager of constituent relations for the School of Education and previously as the director of stewardship and events for the Office of Institutional Advancement. She also worked as the director of development at the Pitt-Greensburg campus.

She has a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in business from Pitt and an associate degree in business management from Westmoreland County Community College.

DiBiasi and her husband, Mike, live in Hempfield.

