Couple's truck drags Mt. Pleasant toddler's mother in custody dispute, cops say

The mother of a Mt. Pleasant toddler was dragged from a pickup truck's door as it drove off with her child Tuesday inside during a custody dispute, borough police said.

The child's father, Joshua S. Lucot, 21, of Rostraver and a companion, Anastasia D. Kaefer, 21, of Scottdale were ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bond after District Judge Roger Eckels arraigned them Tuesday on multiple criminal charges in connection with the incident.

The victim, who lives along Broad Street, said she had allowed Lucot, the father of their 21-month-old child, to visit. When Lucot arrived “he stated ... he was taking his son,” borough officer Nathan Ellwood said in court documents.

Lucot grabbed the child, went outside to a waiting pickup truck and ordered Kaefer to drive away, police said.

“(The mother) grabbed onto the passenger side door and was dragged approximately one block up to Vine Street ... where she let go. (She) suffered lacerations and abrasions to both feet and to both arms,” Ellwood said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Rostraver police found the child a short time later at Lucot's home in the village of Webster and returned him to the custody of her mother, Ellwood said.

Lucot is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. Kaefer, who was driving, is charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled June 21 before Eckels.

