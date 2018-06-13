Monessen heroin dealer sentenced to more than 27 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monessen heroin dealer with 15 prior convictions was sentenced to 27 years plus three months in prison for drug trafficking Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

Judge Arthur J. Schwab sentenced Maurice “Reese” Frezzell, 34, in connection with his December conviction by a federal jury in December for drug trafficking and distribution.

After Frezzell is released, Schwab also ordered him to serve six years of supervised release.

Frezzell was already on probation after serving a federal sentence of more than six years when the latest investigation began into his drug dealing in Washington and surrounding areas, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and local police used a confidential informant to buy heroin from Frezzell, leading to his arrest in 2015. More charges were filed after a search of Frezzell's home turned up a number of other drugs.

Federal prosecutors informed Schwab before sentencing that Frezzell's criminal career began at age 12 with a sexual assault, and has since included two separate assaults on law enforcement and illegal firearm possession.

Police departments in Monessen, Canonsburg, state police, the Washington County District Attorney's office, agents from the state attorney general's office, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the IRS assisted in the investigation.

