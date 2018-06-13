Herminie concession stand ransacked by vandals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thieves caused about $1,000 in damages when they broke into a concession stand at a Herminie ball field between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, ruining the door, stealing about $30 in coins from the cash register and taking off with pop and candy.

“To steal from the kids is the lowest of the low,” Mike Aujay, president of the Sewickley Township Athletic Association, wrote in a Facebook posting after discovering the theft at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. Aujay's organization manages the concessions at the ball field at the township-owned John Bruno Complex, which contains the ball field, playground and a football field.

Aujay said he locked the door when he left about 10:30 p.m. after a night of baseball games, but saw it ajar early Wednesday morning. The currency was removed from the cash register before closing Tuesday, but the coins that remained in the register were stolen, Aujay said.

The door was damaged beyond repair, he said.

Aujay said the organization has insurance to cover some of the losses.

State police were able to review film from video cameras at H.W. Good Elementary School, which is across the street from the ball field, Aujay said. The camera caught someone dumping the contents of a hamburger tray from the concession stand into a trash bin at the school and authorities are seeking to identify the person seen sometime between 3 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aujay said.

“You can see people in the area” caught on the security cameras, Aujay said.

Sewickley Township Supervisor Brian Merdian said the ball field was not the only place in Herminie struck by vandalism overnight on Tuesday. A fire was set at a nearby Dollar General construction site.

“It was definitely a little bit of a rampage,” Merdian said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.