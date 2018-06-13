Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Delmont man charms snake caught in Route 22 traffic

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Brandon King captured this snake that was caught in traffic on westbound Route 22 just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Delmont.
Ben Schmitt I Tribune-Review
Brandon King captured this snake that was caught in traffic on westbound Route 22 just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Delmont.

Updated 9 hours ago

Brandon King saw the huge snake dodging traffic on westbound Route 22 in Delmont and decided to lend a hand.

He pulled over in the GetGo parking lot just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and snatched the snake out of traffic before freeing it in a nearby field.

"I didn't want to see it get hit," King, 19, of Delmont, told a Tribune-Review reporter watching the scene unfold.

He described the reptile as a rat snake, as a few onlookers walked over to see the creature slithering through the parking lot. A few minutes later, he carried the snake to the grass and let it go.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me