Westmoreland

Free fishing derby set for Father's Day at Twin Lakes Park

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Dennis Thomas and his son Joshua Levinson fish in the 2017 Father's Day fishing derby at Twin Lakes Park. This year's derby is set for Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Kyle Hodges
A free Father's Day fishing derby is set for Sunday at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. at the lower lake boathouse in the park, 219 Twin Lakes Road in Greensburg.

First- and second-place trophies will be awarded for the longest trout, carp and other fish, respectively. Trophies will also go to the “Catch of the Day” in both youth and adult categories

Adults age 16 and older must display a valid 2018 state fishing license.

For more, call the county parks and recreation office at 724-830-3950 or see Co.Westmoreland.PA.us/parks .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

