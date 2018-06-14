Westmoreland farm summit focuses on ag trends, success strategies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The days when dairy farms dominated Westmoreland County agriculture may be in the past.

But a greater diversity of options await those who raise livestock and grow crops locally — possibilities that will be explored at a Next Generation Farm Summit, to be hosted by the Westmoreland Conservation District on June 29 at the Donohoe Center in Hempfield.

The free conference is scheduled for noon to 3:30 p.m. A light lunch will be provided.

The summit will look at emerging trends in agriculture, such as growing industrial hemp and year-round farming inside abandoned warehouses. It also will touch on strategies for success, including ways to diversify growing, connect farm products with local businesses and make operations more energy-efficient.

Presenters include area farmers who have built a niche market for their products — Jessica Hoover of Jessi's Chickens, organic goat and free-range chicken farmer Richard Nolt and John and Sukey Jamison of Jamison's Lamb Farm in Unity.

In business for four decades, the Jamisons use a free-range approach and natural diet to produce some 3,000 lambs annually at their 210-acre farm.

Agricultural agencies and partners will be on hand with information about their programs, including the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's new apprenticeship program that prepares journeyman technicians to work on agricultural equipment without the need for a college education.

Other summit participants include AgChoice Farm Credit, Commonwealth Alternative Medical Options, Peoples Natural Gas, Hollymead Capital, Chatham University's sustainable Eden Hall campus, Republic Food Enterprise Center, Penn State Extension Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Westmoreland Land Trust, Pennsylvania Veterans Farming Project/Troops to Tractors, Southwest Project Grass and National Young Farmers Coalition.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service also will be represented.

Advance registration is required, ideally by June 20. To register, visit www.wcdpa.com or call 724-837-5271.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.