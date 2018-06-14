PennDOT to unveil plans for Unity Run bridge replacement, detour in Latrobe
PennDOT will hold a June 28 meeting to unveil its plans for replacing the Route 981 bridge over Unity Run in Latrobe.
The open-house session is set for 5 to 7 p.m. in the city council chambers and will begin with a short presentation by project designers. PennDOT representatives will discuss the proposed project timeline and will accept public input.
Construction is expected to begin next spring and will involve a short-term detour.
The span will be replaced with a precast concrete slab, to be placed on existing abutments. The project also includes a bituminous overlay, upgraded signs and drainage work.
The bridge is located just south of the Latrobe Fire Department's Hose House 6 and is between the intersections of River Avenue and Mary Street.
