Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

High schoolers get medical experience at LECOM summer academy

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Olivia Price, a senior at Southmoreland High School, takes a sampling for a glucometer reading Thursday, June 14, 2018, while working on a lab experiment testing glucose levels during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Olivia Price, a senior at Southmoreland High School, takes a sampling for a glucometer reading Thursday, June 14, 2018, while working on a lab experiment testing glucose levels during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.
LECOM professor of microbiology Tim Mietzner instructs students J.S Florek, a junior at Latrobe, and Connor Thomas, (right) a senior at Hempfield High School on Thursday, June 14, 2018, while conducting a lab experiment with bacteria identifying techniques during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
LECOM professor of microbiology Tim Mietzner instructs students J.S Florek, a junior at Latrobe, and Connor Thomas, (right) a senior at Hempfield High School on Thursday, June 14, 2018, while conducting a lab experiment with bacteria identifying techniques during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.
Riya Agrawal, a senior at Shady Side Academy, Thursday conducts an exercise on injecting a dosage of insulin on a cushion designed to act like human skin Thursday, July 14, 2018, during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Riya Agrawal, a senior at Shady Side Academy, Thursday conducts an exercise on injecting a dosage of insulin on a cushion designed to act like human skin Thursday, July 14, 2018, during a weeklong medical, dental and pharmacy education program hosted by Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center at Seton Hill University. The program, called the LECOM Emerging Scholars Academy, was held this week for the second year at Seton Hill University where Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine has a satellite campus.

Updated 13 hours ago

Area high school students got a glimpse of the medical profession this week at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill's Emerging Scholars Academy.

They practiced using dental tools on bars of soap, identified mysterious bacteria, learned how tie surgical knots and studied anatomy with cadavers.

“Our root cause there is to foster interest in the medical field,” said Dr. Kevin Thomas, the program's director.

The free summer academy has been a fixture at LECOM's Erie location since 1995. This is its second year in Greensburg, drawing 38 students.

“It has really helped many of our students from last year choose whether this was a field they wanted to go into,” said Carla Burke, a guidance counselor at Greensburg Central Catholic High School who accompanied six students to this year's academy.

Students take part in both lectures and hands-on demonstrations of different medical techniques. A medical case study ties it all together.

This week, students were diagnosing and treating a fictional diabetes patient.

On Thursday, LECOM professor Abbey Krysiak taught students how to use glucose meters and insulin pens.

“This is a really good learning opportunity to demonstrate what a future pharmacist would have to know to be able to educate their patients,” Krysiak said.

Hempfield Area School District student Juliane Tomasic attended the academy in 2017 and this year.

“It's very interesting, being able to diagnose, treat and learn about different diseases,” said Tomasic, who plans to pursue a medical career.

Thomas said organizers are working to make sure the program remains interesting for students who choose to return in back-to-back years.

“It's not a one-and-done experience,” he said. “Medicine isn't a sprint, it's a marathon.”

LECOM medical students oversee many of the activities at the academy, which gives the high schoolers the chance to learn from the experience of fellow young people, Thomas said.

“They get really great exposure to people who are relatively close to their age who can give them advice,” he said.

Hempfield Area High School student Luke Sternick said he's hoping the program gives him some insight into what career he should pursue.

“I knew I wanted to go somewhere medical, but I wasn't sure which field,” he said.

Students Friday will take a written test and participate in a “skills relay” where they demonstrate what they've learned.

This will be followed by a graduation ceremony.

Last year, three graduates from the program applied and qualified for LECOM's early acceptance program, which guarantees them a spot at the medical school as long as they keep their grades up.

Thomas said he hopes the academy continues to bring new students to LECOM.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me