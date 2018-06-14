High schoolers get medical experience at LECOM summer academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Area high school students got a glimpse of the medical profession this week at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill's Emerging Scholars Academy.

They practiced using dental tools on bars of soap, identified mysterious bacteria, learned how tie surgical knots and studied anatomy with cadavers.

“Our root cause there is to foster interest in the medical field,” said Dr. Kevin Thomas, the program's director.

The free summer academy has been a fixture at LECOM's Erie location since 1995. This is its second year in Greensburg, drawing 38 students.

“It has really helped many of our students from last year choose whether this was a field they wanted to go into,” said Carla Burke, a guidance counselor at Greensburg Central Catholic High School who accompanied six students to this year's academy.

Students take part in both lectures and hands-on demonstrations of different medical techniques. A medical case study ties it all together.

This week, students were diagnosing and treating a fictional diabetes patient.

On Thursday, LECOM professor Abbey Krysiak taught students how to use glucose meters and insulin pens.

“This is a really good learning opportunity to demonstrate what a future pharmacist would have to know to be able to educate their patients,” Krysiak said.

Hempfield Area School District student Juliane Tomasic attended the academy in 2017 and this year.

“It's very interesting, being able to diagnose, treat and learn about different diseases,” said Tomasic, who plans to pursue a medical career.

Thomas said organizers are working to make sure the program remains interesting for students who choose to return in back-to-back years.

“It's not a one-and-done experience,” he said. “Medicine isn't a sprint, it's a marathon.”

LECOM medical students oversee many of the activities at the academy, which gives the high schoolers the chance to learn from the experience of fellow young people, Thomas said.

“They get really great exposure to people who are relatively close to their age who can give them advice,” he said.

Hempfield Area High School student Luke Sternick said he's hoping the program gives him some insight into what career he should pursue.

“I knew I wanted to go somewhere medical, but I wasn't sure which field,” he said.

Students Friday will take a written test and participate in a “skills relay” where they demonstrate what they've learned.

This will be followed by a graduation ceremony.

Last year, three graduates from the program applied and qualified for LECOM's early acceptance program, which guarantees them a spot at the medical school as long as they keep their grades up.

Thomas said he hopes the academy continues to bring new students to LECOM.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.