Westmoreland

Unity, Mt. Pleasant road projects trigger traffic pattern changes

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Trib Total Media
Motorists traveling along Route 982 will experience changes in traffic patterns from June 20 through Aug. 15 as the second phase starts on the replacement of the superstructure that carries Route 982 over Ninemile Run in Unity Township.

Traffic will be directed to the new side of the bridge to enable crews to complete work on the existing bridge during the construction period. The bridge is between American Legion Road on the west end and Schultz Lane on the east end.

This project is part of a $2.95 million contract for the superstructure replacement or rehabilitation of six bridges – three in Fayette County and three in Westmoreland County. Swank Construction Co. of New Kensington is the contractor.

In Mt. Pleasant, PennDOT said motorists will experience traffic pattern changes on Route 31 at the Route 819 intersection from June 18 through June 21.

The contractor will have a flagger when needed during the work on the reconstruction of Route 31, which is Main Street, at the intersection with Diamond Street. A single lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

