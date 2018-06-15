Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Bushy Run Battlefield hires living history coordinator, to expand programs

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, June 15, 2018, 12:48 a.m.
Battle of Bushy Run reenactors portraying British soldiers taking a break at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Battle of Bushy Run reenactors portraying British soldiers taking a break at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.

Updated 11 hours ago

More than 250 years after Native Americans fought British forces in the Battle of Bushy Run, the historic Penn Township battlefield this weekend welcomes its first living history coordinator.

William Koker of West View will start by conducting demonstrations of muskets and frontier life in the 1700s. The historian and author of “Redcoat Uniforms in North America, 1754-1763,” plans to offer a new series of historical programs two or three weekends a month.

Koker will kick off his duties at the battlefield site along Route 993, a few miles east of Harrison City, with programs at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Aside from his day job at a Pittsburgh financial institution, Koker has participated in living history events and programs for the past 20 years. He has portrayed a number of roles, including a British soldier, a Virginia private, frontier ranger, Highland soldier and fur trader.

He plans to revamp the annual battle re-enactment in August, making the traditional event fresh and more historically accurate, according to the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society. The group manages the site of the 1763 battle, which was part of “Pontiac's Rebellion,” a Native American uprising against British and colonial forces along what used to be the Western frontier.

While battlefield volunteers currently demonstrate musket firings and help with the Living History Day Camp each summer, Koker's role is geared towards creating a steady stream of 18th-century living history programs with a focus on collaborating with other historical sites, museums and authentic living historians, the heritage society said.

The society recognized the need “for someone who has really studied this time period to help us accurately tell the story of the people who make up the history surrounding Bushy Run,” said Bonnie Ramus, society president.

Ramus also hopes that Koker can reach out to Native American groups and authentic Native American living historians.

“We are the only recognized Native American battlefield in Pennsylvania,” Ramus said.

Koker has plans for a collaborative event in the fall, 18th-century clothing workshops for men and women at the battlefield in the winter and a big event for the opening of Bushy Run Battlefield next April.

Those who want to get involved with the living history program can contact Koker at livinghistory@bushyrunbattlefield.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me