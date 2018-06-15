Bushy Run Battlefield hires living history coordinator, to expand programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 250 years after Native Americans fought British forces in the Battle of Bushy Run, the historic Penn Township battlefield this weekend welcomes its first living history coordinator.

William Koker of West View will start by conducting demonstrations of muskets and frontier life in the 1700s. The historian and author of “Redcoat Uniforms in North America, 1754-1763,” plans to offer a new series of historical programs two or three weekends a month.

Koker will kick off his duties at the battlefield site along Route 993, a few miles east of Harrison City, with programs at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Aside from his day job at a Pittsburgh financial institution, Koker has participated in living history events and programs for the past 20 years. He has portrayed a number of roles, including a British soldier, a Virginia private, frontier ranger, Highland soldier and fur trader.

He plans to revamp the annual battle re-enactment in August, making the traditional event fresh and more historically accurate, according to the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society. The group manages the site of the 1763 battle, which was part of “Pontiac's Rebellion,” a Native American uprising against British and colonial forces along what used to be the Western frontier.

While battlefield volunteers currently demonstrate musket firings and help with the Living History Day Camp each summer, Koker's role is geared towards creating a steady stream of 18th-century living history programs with a focus on collaborating with other historical sites, museums and authentic living historians, the heritage society said.

The society recognized the need “for someone who has really studied this time period to help us accurately tell the story of the people who make up the history surrounding Bushy Run,” said Bonnie Ramus, society president.

Ramus also hopes that Koker can reach out to Native American groups and authentic Native American living historians.

“We are the only recognized Native American battlefield in Pennsylvania,” Ramus said.

Koker has plans for a collaborative event in the fall, 18th-century clothing workshops for men and women at the battlefield in the winter and a big event for the opening of Bushy Run Battlefield next April.

Those who want to get involved with the living history program can contact Koker at livinghistory@bushyrunbattlefield.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.