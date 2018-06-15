Greensburg Diocese announces central office restructuring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Diocese of Greensburg has begun to reorganize its central offices under the direction of Bishop Edward C. Malesic.

The Catholic Accent reported this week that all central administration employees were informed of the changes June 5, which also was the effective date.

Some of the changes will involved new hires.

“The jobs will be posted as we move forward with the new titles and new responsibilities,” said Jerry Zufelt, diocesan spokesman. “We'll know the numbers when we get to the end of the process.”

One position has already been filled. In May, the diocese announced it had hired former Excela Health VP Jennifer Miele as its chief communications officer.

The restructuring is the result of a three-year process that involved “prayerful discernment” and an examination of the diocese's “state of ministry,” the Accent reported.

“The changes enacted by this reorganization have been undertaken to position the diocese and its parishes in the best possible way to connect with the people of God where they live,” according to a letter from Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, vicar general, cited by the Accent.

The changes are necessitated by “a changing religious landscape, regional demographics and a desire to reenergize the Catholic faith of the diocese,” the Accent said.

Malesic wanted to reorient the diocese's priorities around the principles of stewardship and evangelization, Kulick said in the letter.

Some of the changes are:

• The Office for Evangelization and Faith Formation will be renamed the Office of Faith, Family and Discipleship.

• The Office of Catholic Charities will work more closely with the Office of Communications and Evangelization to develop greater professional outreach.

• The Office of Development will be led by a director who will report to the chief financial officer. The director will be responsible for, among other things, the Diocesan Lenten Appeal.

• The stand-alone Office of Human Resources will become part of the Office of Chancellor.

The Office of Worship and the Office of Catholic Schools will see only minor changes. The former will add a part-time director of liturgy and sacred music.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.