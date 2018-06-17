Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg business owners unite to revitalize downtown

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Greensburg business leaders and city officials discuss plans at a meeting of the new Greensburg Business and Professional Association at McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolates Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Jacob Tierney
Greensburg business leaders and city officials discuss plans at a meeting of the new Greensburg Business and Professional Association at McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolates Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Westmoreland County Courthouse in downtown Greensburg
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Courthouse in downtown Greensburg
A view of West Pittsburgh Street toward downtown in Greensburg, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A view of West Pittsburgh Street toward downtown in Greensburg, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

Ray McFeely, co-owner of McFeely's Gourmet Chocolate, said his Greensburg business is dying from lack of customers.

He's one of the founding members of a new organization that's hoping to change that.

The Greensburg Business and Professional Association was created to give the city's downtown shopping district more credibility and profitability.

It will do that by hosting events meant to attract members of the public into the city, said Ed Sam, president of the Affordable Marketing and Entertainment Network.

“You want to make noise, because noise wakes people up,” he said.

Business owners brought Sam in to help start the association, which meets weekly. Sam is part of the similar Irwin Business and Professional Organization.

McFeely owns a second chocolate shop in Irwin. The borough regularly holds events such as food tastings, craft fairs and festivals. Business is thriving, McFeely said.

He hopes Greensburg can do the same.

“Everybody on this block just started talking,” he said. “We wanted to do more in the city.”

Ron Mancuso has run Mancuso's Shoe Repair on South Pennsylvania Avenue for more than 40 years. Business is steady, but it's nothing like it was when he started, when large department stores filled now-vacant buildings, he said.

“There wasn't an empty storeroom to be found in this town,” he said. “I got lucky and found this spot. Now there's empty buildings all over town.”

There used to be an association of Greensburg small businesses owners, but it's been pretty much defunct for decades, he said.

“We have to start from scratch, everything we had is gone,” he said.

The new association participated in last year's luminary night and a “shop hop” in April, but members hope to start hosting events more frequently starting this summer, Sam said.

That will kick off with a wine soiree June 28.

Meanwhile, it's going through the basics of getting up and running — setting up a bank account and nonprofit status.

Sam said events like the wine soiree, a car cruise and an ethnic food night will bring attention and money into the city.

“The real goal is to put more money in the cash registers,” he said. “We're living in a time when businesses are moving from shopping malls back to small towns.”

Julie Fitzpatrick, assistant director of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, said there has been a shift toward shopping in small, walkable communities.

Revitalizing a downtown economy takes more than a car cruise, but events can be one important ingredient, she said.

Successful downtowns require a partnership between businesses, nonprofits and governments,

“That's what really works in communities, when you have this really comprehensive approach,” she said.

Sometimes, government committees can handle it all, but that's not always the case, she said.

“That's where we've seen these organizations sprout up, where there's a desire to be a little bit more active or a little bit more engaged than the local municipality has the capacity to be,” she said.

It was time for business owners to start working together, Mancuso said.

“It's not up to the city,” he said. “We've got to do it, it's up to us.”

Helen Keegan-Geroux, owner of Artisan of Hands and Heart on West Second Street, already had been working with a few other local business owners to organize events such as a summer soiree and ladies shopping night.

“I just decided that I wanted to keep going and be as prosperous as it could be.”

Now she's working with the business association, and she hopes these promotional programs will grow.

“People are giving ideas, and getting ideas,” she said. “Not a whole lot has been done in downtown Greensburg. Why not try some new things and let's see what works?”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me