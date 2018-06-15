Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette man accused of attempted homicide in alleged stabbing

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, June 15, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Updated 10 hours ago

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured this week after being stabbed in the chest while trying to break up a fight between a Jeannette couple, police said.

Marlon C. “Star” Williams, 39, of Jeannette was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats in connection with the stabbing of Louis Bevilacqua, 22. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South 12th Street, police said.

Williams was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 28 before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Police Sgt. Jose Gonzales reported in court documents that he was dispatched to the area for a report of a stabbing. He found a shirtless Williams in a nearby alley and noticed blood droplets on Williams' chest.

Witnesses told Gonzales that Williams stabbed Bevilacqua in the chest during an altercation on the porch of Bevilacqua's nearby residence. Medics took Bevilacqua to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, police said.

As he was being arrested, Williams claimed the stabbing was self-defense, Gonzales reported.

“‘Hey Jose, Louie pulled a knife on me, and I took it off of him,'” Gonzales quoted Williams as saying.

Gonzales said he noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Williams and that he was staggering.

Multiple witnesses reported that Bevilacqua was stabbed in the right portion of his chest as he attempted to intercede in an argument outside his residence between Williams and his girlfriend that turned physical, police said.

One witness said that she heard Williams yell at Bevilacqua, who separated the couple, “I'm going to kill you” before the stabbing, Gonzales reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

