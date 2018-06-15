Fayette County man charged by state agents in Hempfield sex sting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 48-year-old Fayette County man thought he had arranged a meeting this week to have sex with a teen boy from Hempfield. Instead, he was met and arrested by agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Kelly L. Harrington of Normalville was arraigned Wednesday on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of a communication facility.

District Judge Frank Pallone ordered Harrington held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 29 before District Judge Mark Mansour of Hempfield.

Agent Duane Tabak reported in court documents that he was working undercover on an online social networking site posing as a teen boy when Harrington contacted him about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Tabak reported that Harrington sought a meeting for sex with the youth.

Tabak said that he messaged Harrington that he was 14.

“‘You are 14-years-old? I don't want to get caught,' ” Tabak said Harrington replied.

Tabak said he arranged to meet Harrington at an undisclosed location in Hempfield. State agents arrested Harrington when he arrived.

