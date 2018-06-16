Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Blacksmithing in Laughlintown

Carolyn Rogers | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

The Ligonier Valley Historical Society is hosting its annual Children's Living History Weekend at the Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown this weekend.

Saturday's events featured the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association's Hammer In, where more than a dozen blacksmiths practiced their craft.

The weekend also featured kids' activities and crafts, cooking demonstrations and opportunities for children to participate in games and chores of the 1800s.

Compass Inn Museum is an early 1800s stagecoach inn on the original Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike. Offering guided tours of the Inn, outbuildings, and stagecoach by costumed docents, the museum gives visitors a look into the functioning of the Inn and the stagecoach experience.

The Living History Weekend continues from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1382 Route 30 East, Laughlintown.

Blacksmith, Rex Baughman, bellows his fire so he can continue working at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Martin Zueger of Grangestone, hammers a peice of metal at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Martin Zueger of Grangestone, hammers a peice of metal at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Rex Baughman, bellows his fire so he can continue working at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Mark Stein of Latrobe, hammers a peice of metal at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Mark Stein of Latrobe, hammers a peice of metal at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmith, Wayne Kelley of Ruffs Dale, works on a link of a chain at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmiths working at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Blacksmiths bellows the fire so they can continue working at the the Pittsburgh Area Artists-Blacksmith Association’s (PAABA) Hammer In at the The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
