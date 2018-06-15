Bus tour will explore local 'green' infrastructure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several area stormwater-management organizations will sponsor a bus tour June 26 showing off green infrastructure practices that improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding.

The tour will visit several local communities that have adopted green practices as a way to manage stormwater.

The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 26, is sponsored by the Westmoreland Conservation District, Allegheny County Conservation District, Jacobs Creek Watershed Association and 3 Rivers Wet Weather.

The tour begins and ends at the Monroeville Public Library, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd., and will visit the following locations:

• A detention pond retrofit at the Monroeville Public Library;

• A quarter-acre porous asphalt parking lot at Southmoreland High School;

• Eight stormwater management areas in a half-mile section of Scottdale; and

• Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood.

The tour will stop for lunch at the West Overton Museum in Scottdale, where a boxed lunch will be provided. There is a $20 charge for the event.

Stormwater management experts, project engineers and municipal officials will be on hand to answer questions and explain features of each practice.

For more information, contact Jen Novak via email at jen@wcdpa.com or by calling 724-837-5271. Register online at www.wcdpa.com.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.