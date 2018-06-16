Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Family Friendly Float

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Jacobs Creek Watershed Association on Saturday marked the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail with a Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day.

People were invited to bring rafts, canoes, kayaks or anything that floats and use new canoe “in” and “out” ramps in Scottdale.

The Scottdale-based Jacobs Creek Watershed Association formed in the 1970s to address the severe flooding problems.

Briana Pologruto, 11, of Mt. Pleasant, points at onlookers watching from the railroad bridge above as she floats down Jacobs Creek with her mom, Pam, (left) and friends Susan Sever (right) and Carissa Centofanto, 11, of Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, June 16, 2018 during the first Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale. The one-mile stretch of waterway on Jacobs Creek now gives access for those who wish to canoe, kayak or float along with inflatable tubes with a put-in at Kendi Park and a put-out at Garfield Park. The effort to bring recreational access to the creek was undertaken by the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association.
Briana Pologruto, 11, of Mt. Pleasant, points at onlookers watching from the railroad bridge above as she floats down Jacobs Creek with her mom, Pam, (left) and friends Susan Sever (right) and Carissa Centofanto, 11, of Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, June 16, 2018 during the first Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale. The one-mile stretch of waterway on Jacobs Creek now gives access for those who wish to canoe, kayak or float along with inflatable tubes with a put-in at Kendi Park and a put-out at Garfield Park. The effort to bring recreational access to the creek was undertaken by the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association.
Kayakers Mary Shaw and Roy Weil wave while traveling through Scottdale on Jacobs Creek on Saturday, June 16, 2018 during the first Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale. The one-mile stretch of waterway within the borough of Scottdale now gives access for those who wish to canoe, kayak or use inflatable water tubes with a put-in at Kendi Park and a put-out at Garfield Park. The effort to bring recreational access to the creek was undertaken by the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association.
Kayakers Mary Shaw and Roy Weil wave while traveling through Scottdale on Jacobs Creek on Saturday, June 16, 2018 during the first Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale. The one-mile stretch of waterway within the borough of Scottdale now gives access for those who wish to canoe, kayak or use inflatable water tubes with a put-in at Kendi Park and a put-out at Garfield Park. The effort to bring recreational access to the creek was undertaken by the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association.
