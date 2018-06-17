Westmoreland County water named best tasting in Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water from the Youghiogheny River was named as the state's best to drink.

For the second consecutive year, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County was honored for the best tasting water in Pennsylvania at the 70th annual American Water Works Association.

Judges at the state convention at Pocono Manor in May awarded the authority with two titles, the People's Choice Award and the Best of the Best for samples collected at the utility's Indian Creek Treatment Plant, along the Yough near South Connellsville.

The Indian Creek plant services customers in southern Westmoreland County, Fayette County and Forward and North Versailles townships in Allegheny County.

“The water from the upper Youghiogheny River is very clean, giving us a great quality water to work with,” said Mark Stoner, the authority's head of water quality.

The Indian Creek Water Treatment Plant, built in 1970, can draw up to 40 million gallons of water a day to provide water for more than half of the authority's 120,000 customers.

The authority's George R. Sweeney treatment plant at the Beaver Run Reservoir in Bell provides water to customers in Westmoreland County north of Route 30 as well as communities in Armstrong and Indiana counties.

Water from the Sweeney plant won the People's Choice Award for best tasting at last year's convention.