Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County water named best tasting in Pennsylvania

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

Water from the Youghiogheny River was named as the state's best to drink.

For the second consecutive year, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County was honored for the best tasting water in Pennsylvania at the 70th annual American Water Works Association.

Judges at the state convention at Pocono Manor in May awarded the authority with two titles, the People's Choice Award and the Best of the Best for samples collected at the utility's Indian Creek Treatment Plant, along the Yough near South Connellsville.

The Indian Creek plant services customers in southern Westmoreland County, Fayette County and Forward and North Versailles townships in Allegheny County.

“The water from the upper Youghiogheny River is very clean, giving us a great quality water to work with,” said Mark Stoner, the authority's head of water quality.

The Indian Creek Water Treatment Plant, built in 1970, can draw up to 40 million gallons of water a day to provide water for more than half of the authority's 120,000 customers.

The authority's George R. Sweeney treatment plant at the Beaver Run Reservoir in Bell provides water to customers in Westmoreland County north of Route 30 as well as communities in Armstrong and Indiana counties.

Water from the Sweeney plant won the People's Choice Award for best tasting at last year's convention.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me