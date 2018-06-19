Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

N,. Huntingdon outlines plans for park improvements

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Carter Meals, 4, jumps off a ladder while playing with Sean Cardiff, 11, at Oak Hollow Park in North Huntingdon Township on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Carter Meals, 4, jumps off a ladder while playing with Sean Cardiff, 11, at Oak Hollow Park in North Huntingdon Township on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

North Huntingdon's parks and recreational areas could be enhanced with hiking trails, a dog park, more athletic fields, an amphitheater, lighting, improved restroom facilities and even access to the Youghiogheny River – under a comprehensive plan calling $3.1 million in improvements spread over 10 years.

“Everybody loves walking trails,” the development of which was a high priority item identified in a master plan prepared last year by Environmental Planning & Design LLC of Pittsburgh, said Richard P. Rauso, a Trafford landscape architect who reviewed the master plan recommendations, told the township commissioners last week.

Developing trails that are both accessible to handicapped individuals and those not handicapped is a priority, according to the report that Rauso presented the commissioners last week. That report gave “a little more definition” to Environmental Planning's recommendations in “hopes of continuing to move the ball forward” by preparing master plans for the parks, said Dan Miller, township parks and recreation director.

The high priority items, including master plans for improvements to Oak Hollow Park and Lion's Park, are based on Environmental Planning's recommendations, along with a review of projects that were designated as “early implementable.” The township had adopted the comprehensive parks, recreation and open space plan in March.

Rauso explained that the $3 million projected cost of the improvements would not be borne entirely by the commissioners. Working with assistant manager Mike Turley and Miller, they estimated North Huntingdon would be eligible for about $1.1 million in state grants for the parks and recreation facilities.

But, Turley said that in order to get the state funds, the commissioners must have master plans for both Oak Hollow and Lions parks. The commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday at the board's meeting on whether to approve spending $20,000 each for a master plan.

Commissioner Brian Blasko objected to spending money on a feasibility study for Lions Park, which he said would be suited for a dog park.

“It's a retention pond. It is a flooding disaster.

“I can't see spending the township's dollars for a park that I don't think most of the township even knows doesn't know exists,” Blasko said.

Among the high priority items considered for Oak Hollow Park were a dog park, more athletic fields, an amphitheatre, walking trails field lighting and a splash pad. The high-priority items for Lions Park are considered a dog park, improving stormwater management, trails, a bridge and improved parking area.

The need for those trails are especially needed at the Hilltop and Braddock's Trail parks. Trails could be created in the parks next year, at an estimated cost of $500,000.

Among the medium-priority items is creating boat access to the Youghiogheny River. There is a crossing of the CSX Corp. railroad tracks near the Turner Valley athletic fields that could serve as the access site to the river, Miller said.

“It was not asked for, but we thought it was something unique the township could provide,” Rauso said.

That project would cost $15,000 for a water access study, and $200,000 for the ramp to the river.

Among the low-priority items were conducting a feasibility study for an indoor recreation and athletic center and finding properties for a community center.

Township voters several years ago rejected spending money on an indoor recreation center.

While acknowledging that $3 million is a large amount, Jeff Silka township manager, advised the commissioners “don't choke on it.” The administration in October will present funding information for the projects, Silka said.

“Without having a crystal ball, we did our best shot trying to prioritize and assign costs,” Rauso said.

Miller said they will be able to better judge the costs once a master plans are completed.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

