Black bear spotted in Hempfield's Cherry Creek neighborhood

Bear encounters

Being attacked by a bear is extremely rare, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. But the agency offers these tips and suggestions should you encounter a bear:

• Make noise to alert the bear that you are nearby and to give it time and space to leave.

• Bears use their senses to figure out what you are. If one recognizes you as a person, it might stand upright or move closer to detect odors. Don't consider this a sign of aggression.

• Once a bear identifies you, it will usually leave.

• If it is a close encounter, don't run or attempt to climb a tree.

• Remain calm and back away slowly while facing the bear in order to see where it is and how it reacts. Move toward your camper, house or vehicle if nearby.

• Avoid sudden movements and talk to help the bear track your retreat.

• If a bear begins to slowly approach you, face it, wave your arms wildly and shout while backing away in order to intimidate and make it retreat.

• If a bear gets close, swing a stick, backpack or any other handy object. In the rare event of an attack, fight back using rocks, sticks, binoculars or your bare hands.

Source: Pennsylvania Game Commission