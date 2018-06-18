Prosecutors seek bond increase for Turtle Creek man accused in 2 Westmoreland overdose deaths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prosecutors want to increase the bond for a Turtle Creek man accused of supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that killed two people last year because, in part, he allegedly continued to peddle drugs after the deaths.

They seek to have bond for Demetrius B. Christmas, 29, raised from $75,000 to $750,000 each in two cases, according to a motion filed in Westmoreland County court.

“(The) commonwealth would believe a much higher bond is necessary,” Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli Jr. argued Monday during a hearing.

Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger promised to rule quickly, but the hearing was being rescheduled while Christmas secures an attorney. Christmas said he was “surprised” to learn an attorney who represented him at a June 5 preliminary hearing was not in court Monday.

Christmas is accused of supplying heroin that killed Paul Lucas, 21, on April 13, 2017, in Murrysville and Jeffrey Gettemy, 30, on May 31, 2017, in Greensburg.

During his preliminary hearing, Jeremy S. Mason, 33, of Manor, testified he bought drugs for both victims from Christmas. Mason testified then that he identified Christmas, whose name he didn't know, by a money symbol tattoo on his face.

District Judge Charles Conway at that time set Christmas' bond at $75,000 in each case, with a requirement that he be subject to home electronic monitoring if released.

Prosecutors filed a motion June 6 to increase Christmas' bond, claiming he is a danger to the community and cannot be supervised by Westmoreland County officials before trial if he lives in Allegheny County.

Police were ready Monday to offer testimony to indicate Christmas continued dealing drugs after the two deaths, Iannamorelli said.

“We have additional evidence to put on to substantiate that,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.